Trust Co. of Vermont Invests $93,000 in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,519,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,599,697,000 after buying an additional 7,700,196 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 508.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,359,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,523,000 after buying an additional 1,136,144 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter valued at about $65,614,000. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter valued at about $66,648,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 28.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,791,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,393,000 after buying an additional 618,845 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ MBB opened at $91.58 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $90.26 and a 1 year high of $108.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.66 and its 200 day moving average is $97.88.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.197 per share. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

