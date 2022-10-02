Trust Co. of Vermont Invests $99,000 in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.1% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 77.5% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 128,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,705,000 after buying an additional 56,060 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,417,000. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 7,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
NASDAQ:SHY opened at $81.21 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $81.00 and a 12-month high of $86.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.71.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
