Trust Co. of Vermont Makes New $103,000 Investment in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,883 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Schlumberger by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 158,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,682,000 after acquiring an additional 12,002 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Schlumberger by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 8,050 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its stake in Schlumberger by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 9,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Schlumberger by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Kempner Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Schlumberger by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. now owns 78,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. 78.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SLB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Benchmark raised shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.01.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $35.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.35. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $27.65 and a 1 year high of $49.83.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.04%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Featured Stories

