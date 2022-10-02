Trust Co. of Vermont Makes New $123,000 Investment in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,362,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,788,000 after purchasing an additional 35,043 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,279,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,082,000 after purchasing an additional 73,764 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,752,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,661,000 after purchasing an additional 153,452 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,723,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,040,000 after purchasing an additional 364,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,699,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,081,000 after acquiring an additional 52,203 shares in the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MHK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $112.00 to $101.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.21.

Mohawk Industries Stock Down 0.9 %

Mohawk Industries stock opened at $91.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.85 and a fifty-two week high of $199.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $112.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.35.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.45 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total transaction of $707,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,914,521.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

About Mohawk Industries

(Get Rating)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.