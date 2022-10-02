Trust Co. of Vermont Makes New $92,000 Investment in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJT. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 188,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,160,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leisure Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $302,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ IJT opened at $101.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.92. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $100.22 and a 52 week high of $144.69.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Increases Dividend

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.363 per share. This is a boost from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

