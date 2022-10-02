Trust Co. of Vermont Makes New $94,000 Investment in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DBK Financial Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC now owns 20,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.0% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. TL Private Wealth boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 15,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

IEFA stock opened at $52.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.87 and a 200-day moving average of $62.14. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

