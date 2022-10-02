Trust Co. of Vermont Makes New Investment in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Brookline Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKL opened at $11.65 on Friday. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.65 and a twelve month high of $17.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $893.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.98.

Brookline Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BRKL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $78.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.41%.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

