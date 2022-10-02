Trust Co. of Vermont Makes New Investment in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 44,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,261,000 after buying an additional 8,895 shares during the last quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $462,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF alerts:

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Price Performance

Shares of PKW opened at $74.22 on Friday. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $73.80 and a 1-year high of $98.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.87.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.274 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.