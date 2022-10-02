Trust Co. of Vermont Makes New Investment in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KRC. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 144.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,453,000 after buying an additional 57,300 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 72,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,810,000 after buying an additional 10,144 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 58,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,867,000 after buying an additional 24,286 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,462,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KRC. Mizuho dropped their target price on Kilroy Realty from $77.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Kilroy Realty from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Kilroy Realty from $76.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Kilroy Realty from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.17.

Kilroy Realty Trading Up 1.3 %

Kilroy Realty Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE KRC opened at $42.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.60. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $40.74 and a 52 week high of $79.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. This is a boost from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.91%.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

