Trust Co. of Vermont Makes New Investment in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,779,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,163,350,000 after buying an additional 2,169,201 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,190,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,668,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,729 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 19,643.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,579,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,859 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,108,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,043,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XEL opened at $64.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $35.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.34. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.61 and a 1 year high of $77.66.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 11.66%. On average, analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is presently 64.78%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on XEL. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.40.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

