Trust Co. of Vermont Purchases New Holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 575 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ERN LLC acquired a new position in WD-40 during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,014,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of WD-40 by 5.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,913 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of WD-40 by 8.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,334 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of WD-40 by 6.2% in the second quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of WD-40 by 6.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 68,652 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,580,000 after buying an additional 4,341 shares during the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WD-40 alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Eric Etchart acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $177.60 per share, for a total transaction of $88,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,692 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,899.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WDFC opened at $175.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.67 and a beta of -0.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. WD-40 has a 1-year low of $163.61 and a 1-year high of $255.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $188.24 and its 200-day moving average is $186.82.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.21). WD-40 had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $123.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. WD-40’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that WD-40 will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WDFC. DA Davidson raised WD-40 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. BWS Financial started coverage on WD-40 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered WD-40 from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th.

About WD-40

(Get Rating)

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.