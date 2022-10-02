Trust Co. of Vermont Purchases New Stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AEE. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Ameren by 864.5% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ameren in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ameren in the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Ameren in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameren Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of AEE stock opened at $80.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.78. Ameren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.27 and a fifty-two week high of $99.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). Ameren had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.51%.

Insider Activity at Ameren

In related news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $5,032,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 267,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,964,948.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total value of $5,032,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 267,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,964,948.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total value of $153,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,080.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Ameren from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on Ameren from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ameren from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. UBS Group lowered Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $94.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ameren from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.13.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Featured Articles

