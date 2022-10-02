Trust Co. of Vermont Purchases Shares of 1,174 Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EMN. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 217.5% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EMN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $97.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $118.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.53.

Eastman Chemical Stock Up 0.3 %

EMN stock opened at $71.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $69.91 and a 1-year high of $129.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.75. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.43.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.14. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 33.01%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

