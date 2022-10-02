Trust Co. of Vermont Purchases Shares of 1,232 Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,331,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,756,000 after acquiring an additional 214,846 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,609,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,427,000 after acquiring an additional 427,442 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 23.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,616,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,303,000 after acquiring an additional 691,299 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 132.6% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,111,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773,481 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 4.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,300,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,386,000 after acquiring an additional 51,106 shares during the period. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Henry Schein to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.67.

Henry Schein Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $65.77 on Friday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.52 and a 12-month high of $92.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.75.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Further Reading

