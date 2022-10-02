Trust Co. of Vermont Purchases Shares of 1,347 Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,347 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 83,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,826,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth approximately $127,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 15.6% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 13,436 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 12.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 50,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,894,000 after purchasing an additional 5,441 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth approximately $621,000. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $136.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.81.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $82.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $51.23 billion, a PE ratio of 35.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $81.87 and a 1 year high of $131.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.90.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 27.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $1,672,878.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,244,402.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.49, for a total transaction of $102,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,938,188.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $1,672,878.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,244,402.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,128 shares of company stock worth $8,223,839. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

