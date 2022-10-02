Trust Co. of Vermont Purchases Shares of 8,180 Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,180 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $11.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of 4.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.15. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $11.90 and a 52 week high of $17.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 17.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.59.

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In related news, CEO Irv Rothman sold 70,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total transaction of $934,632.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

