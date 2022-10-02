Trust Co. of Vermont Reduces Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Trust Co. of Vermont trimmed its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,608 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,995 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Masco were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MAS. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Masco by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,662 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Masco by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Masco by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 55,079 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,544,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the fourth quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Masco by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 104,341 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,326,000 after purchasing an additional 38,925 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Masco from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Masco in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Masco from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Masco from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.93.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $520,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 288,295 shares in the company, valued at $14,997,105.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Masco stock opened at $46.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.59. Masco Co. has a one year low of $45.27 and a one year high of $71.06.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.05). Masco had a negative return on equity of 686.15% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Masco’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Masco’s payout ratio is 31.11%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

