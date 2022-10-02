Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 2,283 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Trust Co. of Vermont decreased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,243 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,283 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,457,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $661,157,000 after buying an additional 140,296 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 11,161,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,419,000 after acquiring an additional 651,722 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,572,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,466,000 after acquiring an additional 49,981 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,776,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,687,000 after acquiring an additional 88,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,083,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,953,000 after acquiring an additional 289,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Price Performance

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $37.71 on Friday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a one year low of $34.34 and a one year high of $56.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com raised The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.67.

Insider Activity at The Liberty SiriusXM Group

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.94 per share, with a total value of $28,940.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,940. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders bought 2,600 shares of company stock valued at $73,976 in the last three months.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

