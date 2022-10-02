Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 264 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Trust Co. of Vermont trimmed its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 604 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,675,058 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,160,908,000 after acquiring an additional 61,660 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,303,618 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,319,329,000 after acquiring an additional 149,496 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,651,975 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,159,706,000 after acquiring an additional 502,212 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,798,484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,197,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,308,884 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $576,344,000 after acquiring an additional 31,006 shares during the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $313.00 to $292.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $310.39.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

SHW stock opened at $204.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $204.57 and a 12 month high of $354.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $234.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.76.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 82.04%. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was down 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.09%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.