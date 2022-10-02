Trust Co. of Vermont Takes $110,000 Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after buying an additional 4,464 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. American Trust boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,024,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2,914.0% during the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $96.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.12. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $95.62 and a 1-year high of $124.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

