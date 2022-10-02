Trust Co. of Vermont Takes $119,000 Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 82,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 7,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 10,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 3,985 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 283.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 82,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Microchip Technology

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $162,271.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,410,063.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Microchip Technology news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $68,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,570,289.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $162,271.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,410,063.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microchip Technology Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of MCHP opened at $61.03 on Friday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $54.33 and a 52 week high of $90.00. The firm has a market cap of $33.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 21.34% and a return on equity of 44.90%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.301 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 44.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on MCHP. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.73.

Microchip Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

