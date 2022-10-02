Trust Co. of Vermont Takes $122,000 Position in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the 2nd quarter valued at $509,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 43,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 4,681 shares during the period. 47.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gladstone Commercial Stock Up 1.6 %

Gladstone Commercial stock opened at $15.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a 12-month low of $15.09 and a 12-month high of $26.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.06 and its 200 day moving average is $19.85. The company has a market capitalization of $612.72 million, a PE ratio of 1,551.55, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.05.

Gladstone Commercial Dividend Announcement

Gladstone Commercial Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.1254 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.71%. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is presently 15,015.02%.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

