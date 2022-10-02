Trust Co. of Vermont Takes $129,000 Position in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 750 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of UNF. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 5.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 9.2% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 54.1% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,999 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 50.8% during the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,218 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 4.7% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. 77.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UniFirst alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of UniFirst from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th.

Insider Activity

UniFirst Stock Up 0.3 %

In other news, VP David Martin Katz sold 1,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $246,675.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,035. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNF opened at $168.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56 and a beta of 0.95. UniFirst Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.72 and a fifty-two week high of $227.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $183.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.44.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The textile maker reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.16). UniFirst had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $511.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that UniFirst Co. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UniFirst Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.37%.

UniFirst Profile

(Get Rating)

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.