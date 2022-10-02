Trust Co. of Vermont Takes $135,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB)

Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 4,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPIB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 208.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,172,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,175,000 after buying an additional 4,171,729 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,440,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 697,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,836,000 after buying an additional 21,872 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 464,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,847,000 after buying an additional 15,618 shares during the period. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 359,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,987,000 after buying an additional 7,661 shares during the period.
SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of SPIB stock opened at $31.32 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $36.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.94.
