Trust Co. of Vermont Takes $135,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB)

Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 4,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPIB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 208.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,172,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,175,000 after buying an additional 4,171,729 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,440,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 697,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,836,000 after buying an additional 21,872 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 464,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,847,000 after buying an additional 15,618 shares during the period. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 359,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,987,000 after buying an additional 7,661 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPIB stock opened at $31.32 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $36.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.94.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.