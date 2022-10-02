Trust Co. of Vermont Takes $94,000 Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,506,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,073,000 after acquiring an additional 6,898,701 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter worth approximately $196,944,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,026,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,853,922 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 113.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,622,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,999,000 after acquiring an additional 3,519,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,502,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897,334 shares during the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

NASDAQ KDP opened at $35.82 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.44 and a fifty-two week high of $41.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is 52.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KDP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

Insider Activity

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin purchased 12,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.96 per share, with a total value of $466,724.84. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 25,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,449.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin acquired 12,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.96 per share, for a total transaction of $466,724.84. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 25,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,449.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $135,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,238.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 116,818 shares of company stock valued at $4,431,433 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

(Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.