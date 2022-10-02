Trust Co. of Vermont Takes $96,000 Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 790 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 157,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 56,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,621,000 after purchasing an additional 29,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 266.1% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 66,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,712,000 after purchasing an additional 48,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

CHKP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.06.

NASDAQ CHKP opened at $112.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.61. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $107.85 and a 52 week high of $149.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.88.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $571.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.40 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 35.15% and a return on equity of 25.49%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

