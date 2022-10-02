Trust Co. of Vermont Takes Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in AutoNation during the 4th quarter worth $6,181,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in AutoNation by 103.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in AutoNation by 246.4% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 67,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,887,000 after purchasing an additional 48,012 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AutoNation during the 4th quarter worth $1,198,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in AutoNation by 2,781.2% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 25,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 24,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Stock Performance

Shares of AN opened at $101.87 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 4.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.08. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.56 and a 52-week high of $135.57.

Insider Activity

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $6.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 62.96%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.83 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 24.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.72, for a total value of $623,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,723,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,284,274. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.72, for a total transaction of $623,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,723,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,284,274. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total transaction of $120,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,961,484.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 843,646 shares of company stock worth $96,496,670 in the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AN. Stephens increased their price target on shares of AutoNation to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Argus began coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.56.

About AutoNation

(Get Rating)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

