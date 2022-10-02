Trust Co. of Vermont Takes Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 889 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,714,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,135,476,000 after buying an additional 108,223 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,692,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,509,146,000 after buying an additional 125,346 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,684,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $262,312,000 after buying an additional 12,890 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 40.8% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,322,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $205,900,000 after purchasing an additional 383,145 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 86.6% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,195,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,122,000 after purchasing an additional 554,807 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $144.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.40 and a 52-week high of $185.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $166.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.66.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.29% and a net margin of 9.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.725 dividend. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 63.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 72,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.35, for a total value of $12,797,569.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 143,170 shares in the company, valued at $25,104,859.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 72,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.35, for a total transaction of $12,797,569.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 143,170 shares in the company, valued at $25,104,859.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 16,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total transaction of $2,992,509.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,311,522.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,004 shares of company stock worth $28,916,462 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

See Also

