UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Acquired by Peterson Financial Group Inc.

Peterson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,125 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 2.5% of Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 58 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total transaction of $6,005,390.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,415,496.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total transaction of $6,005,390.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,415,496.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 139,051 shares of company stock valued at $74,450,958. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Several analysts have issued reports on UNH shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Mizuho increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $575.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $586.40.

UNH stock opened at $505.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $528.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $513.52. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $383.12 and a 1 year high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.70 EPS. Analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.46%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

