Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Stock Position Raised by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 189,439 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,627 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $20,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 164.9% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy stock opened at $106.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $42.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.68. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $65.13 and a one year high of $146.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.36.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $5.03. The business had revenue of $51.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.73 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 4.54%. Valero Energy’s revenue was up 86.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.57%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VLO shares. Cowen lowered their target price on Valero Energy to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Valero Energy from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Valero Energy to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.23.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

