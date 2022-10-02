Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Position Reduced by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAW. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,786,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,264,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,472,000 after purchasing an additional 57,050 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the first quarter worth $10,503,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the first quarter worth $8,992,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,862,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,497,000 after purchasing an additional 25,508 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VAW opened at $148.42 on Friday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 1-year low of $146.72 and a 1-year high of $201.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $166.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.55.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

