Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) is Hall Private Wealth Advisors’ 6th Largest Position

Hall Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 199,247 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,838 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for 5.7% of Hall Private Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Hall Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $10,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,314 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 23,064 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $904,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,723 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 32,415 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $37.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.89. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.95 and a 52 week high of $55.51. The company has a market capitalization of $159.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.6525 dividend. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on VZ. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Bank of America lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $64.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $80,112.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,582.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.