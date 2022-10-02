Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Position Lessened by Mcrae Capital Management Inc.

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,444 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 980 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Center For Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 21,067 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 10,141 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,404 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 236,763 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $12,015,000 after acquiring an additional 24,495 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,151 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 17,620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.39.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $80,112.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,582.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $37.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $159.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.95 and a 12 month high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.30%.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.