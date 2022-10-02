Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by Weaver Consulting Group

Weaver Consulting Group increased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Investment Management LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 11,321 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.9% during the second quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 192,863 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,788,000 after buying an additional 15,712 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.4% during the second quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 70,087 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,557,000 after buying an additional 4,838 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Powers Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,783 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of VZ opened at $37.97 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.95 and a 12-month high of $55.51. The stock has a market cap of $159.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.89.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.6525 dividend. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.39.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $80,112.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,582.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.