Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stock Position Lifted by Argyle Capital Management Inc.

Argyle Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 85,279 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up about 1.6% of Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,314 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp grew its position in Verizon Communications by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 23,064 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $904,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,723 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 32,415 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $80,112.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,582.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 1.7 %

VZ opened at $37.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.95 and a twelve month high of $55.51. The firm has a market cap of $159.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.36.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.87%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VZ. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.39.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

