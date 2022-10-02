Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Capital Insight Partners LLC

Capital Insight Partners LLC cut its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,669 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Inverness Counsel LLC NY grew its stake in Visa by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 111,669 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $21,987,000 after acquiring an additional 40,016 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 1.3% in the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,819 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,203,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 16.2% in the second quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,817 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 7.2% during the second quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,788 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,507,000 after buying an additional 9,699 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Visa Stock Performance

Several brokerages have issued reports on V. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.64.

Shares of V stock opened at $177.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $202.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.83 and a 52 week high of $236.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.24. Visa had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 51.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.12%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

