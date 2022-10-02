Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Delta Investment Management LLC

Delta Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,920 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 674 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 1.3% of Delta Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Visa Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on V shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.64.

Shares of V stock opened at $177.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.83 and a one year high of $236.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 51.99%. Equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.12%.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Articles

