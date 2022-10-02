Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Northstar Asset Management LLC

Northstar Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,182 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on V shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Visa Stock Down 1.3 %

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at $27,699,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

V stock opened at $177.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.17. The company has a market capitalization of $335.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.83 and a twelve month high of $236.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.99% and a return on equity of 46.39%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

