W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Bought by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WRB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 134.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 49.3% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 826.0% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 1,025.6% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 50.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at W. R. Berkley

In other W. R. Berkley news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank purchased 4,566 shares of W. R. Berkley stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.00 per share, with a total value of $283,092.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,092. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

W. R. Berkley Trading Down 0.9 %

A number of research firms have issued reports on WRB. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com downgraded W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on W. R. Berkley from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Argus began coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, September 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.70.

Shares of WRB opened at $64.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.62. W. R. Berkley Co. has a one year low of $48.26 and a one year high of $72.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.56.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 12.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 23rd. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.42%.

W. R. Berkley Profile

(Get Rating)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

