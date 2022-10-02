WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 161,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,880 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $16,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ledyard National Bank increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 8,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 10,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 9,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of WEC opened at $89.43 on Friday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.84 and a 12-month high of $108.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.97 and its 200-day moving average is $101.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.7275 dividend. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 67.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WEC Energy Group news, EVP William Mastoris sold 4,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $492,637.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,506 shares in the company, valued at $263,230.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

