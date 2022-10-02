Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC Has $4.87 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,636 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,987 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 5.4% of Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elk River Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 49.0% during the first quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 167,122 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $29,181,000 after purchasing an additional 54,989 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 8.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,619 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,029,000 after buying an additional 5,703 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1.5% during the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 47,546 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,302,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Chico Wealth RIA acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth approximately $7,794,000. 57.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $138.20 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.04 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.41.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The business had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.18%.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays set a $169.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $175.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $189.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Fundamental Research set a $177.07 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.13.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

