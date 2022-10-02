Wolf Group Capital Advisors Has $3.23 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors cut its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,775 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,955 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up about 1.7% of Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HD. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tobam bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 94 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $275.94 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The stock has a market cap of $282.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $296.33 and its 200-day moving average is $297.73.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.71%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HD. Truist Financial raised their target price on Home Depot from $375.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Home Depot to $334.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.95.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

