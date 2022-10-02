Wolf Group Capital Advisors Sells 3,020 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors reduced its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,656 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 3,020 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 1.9% of Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in Visa were worth $3,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,796 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Visa by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 4,488 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. CV Advisors LLC bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $2,098,000. Cpwm LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $730,000. Finally, Cloverfields Capital Group LP boosted its position in Visa by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 11,044 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,699,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

V stock opened at $177.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.83 and a 1 year high of $236.96. The company has a market cap of $335.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $202.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.17.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 51.99%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.64.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.