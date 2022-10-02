Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Sold by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Xylem were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kidder Stephen W lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 47,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,713,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Puzo Michael J lifted its position in Xylem by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Puzo Michael J now owns 49,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F lifted its position in Xylem by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 110,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,602,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Notis McConarty Edward lifted its position in Xylem by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 27,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Xylem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on XYL. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Xylem from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Xylem from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Xylem from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.78.

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $87.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.08 and a 1-year high of $134.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.66, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.12. Xylem had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.72%.

In related news, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $57,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $729,997.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Xylem news, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $57,990.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,997.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $501,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,115,385.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

