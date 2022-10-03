1,517 Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Purchased by Charter Oak Capital Management LLC

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,517 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $882,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 88,210 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,943,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,228 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 26,920 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,917,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on NVDA shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Benchmark reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Fubon Bank lowered NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.62.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $121.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $157.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.67. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $119.46 and a 52 week high of $346.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.72.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

