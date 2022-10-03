254 Shares in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Bought by Charter Oak Capital Management LLC

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 254 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 458 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its stake in Stryker by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 1,200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker Trading Down 1.4 %

Stryker stock opened at $202.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $76.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.30, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.98. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $188.84 and a one year high of $280.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $213.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.75.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 11.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 51.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SYK shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Stryker from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $285.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Stryker from $297.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Stryker to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Stryker from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.29.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

