353 Shares in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Purchased by Charter Oak Capital Management LLC

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 147.0% during the fourth quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 6,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,595 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 22,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,714,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 15,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 108,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,560,000 after buying an additional 3,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $144.55 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $170.87 and a 200-day moving average of $176.58. The company has a market capitalization of $62.60 billion, a PE ratio of 40.60 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.18 and a 52-week high of $209.87.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 22.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 165.17%.

Insider Transactions at Crown Castle

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $173.60 per share, for a total transaction of $121,346.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,040.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Crown Castle from $219.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on Crown Castle from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James cut their price target on Crown Castle from $206.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Crown Castle to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.20.

Crown Castle Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

