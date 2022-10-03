64,600 Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Acquired by TB Alternative Assets Ltd.

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 64,600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $9,793,000. NVIDIA comprises 4.8% of TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Welch Group LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 10.6% in the second quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 25,245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,827,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 21.5% in the second quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 11,760 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 5,012 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 66.0% in the second quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. now owns 1,849 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.5% in the second quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 28,767 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,361,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA stock opened at $121.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.62. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $119.46 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $157.27 and its 200-day moving average is $180.67. The company has a market cap of $302.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.80, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.72.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.25%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $215.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.62.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

