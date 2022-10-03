812 Shares in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Purchased by Charter Oak Capital Management LLC

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,779,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,163,350,000 after buying an additional 2,169,201 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,190,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,668,687,000 after buying an additional 1,755,729 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 19,643.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,579,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,957,000 after buying an additional 1,571,859 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,108,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,543,000 after buying an additional 1,482,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,043,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,611,630,000 after buying an additional 1,263,127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL opened at $64.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $35.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.00. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $61.61 and a one year high of $77.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.53.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 11.66%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XEL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Xcel Energy to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Xcel Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.40.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Featured Articles

