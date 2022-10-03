900 Shares in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Purchased by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 27,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,423,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,980,000 after purchasing an additional 20,635 shares in the last quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 67,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,556,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. 64.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

WPC opened at $69.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.90 and its 200 day moving average is $82.85. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.76 and a 12-month high of $89.63.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $1.061 dividend. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.18%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WPC shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.40.

About W. P. Carey

(Get Rating)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.